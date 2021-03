SARB keeps rates unchanged, here’s what that means for the economy

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept the repo rate steady at 3.5 per cent. This, as the economy is still exceptionally weak. The Central Bank says that one of the risks to the economic growth outlook is the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Herman van Papendorp, Head of Investment Research & Asset Allocation at Momentum Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 16:25:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)