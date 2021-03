SA’s Absa PMI expands rapidly in February

Absa says its purchasing managers’ index increased to 53 index points in February from 50.9 in the month before. The bank says the increase was supported by three of the five subcomponents gaining, when compared to January. Purchasing managers are said to be optimistic about the next 6 months with the expectation index unchanged at 59.2 per cent. Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at ABSA Corporate & Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.

