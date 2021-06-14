SA’s agribusiness confidence reaches record high in second quarter

South Africa’s agricultural sector is having such a good season that confidence in the industry reached a record high in the second quarter of 2021. The Agribusiness Confidence Index reached 75 points in the quarter – accelerating from 64 points in the first quarter. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the figures is Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.