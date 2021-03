SA’s construction sector shows promising signs of recovery in Q4

The Afrimat Construction Index climbed 2.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2020, this as government lifted Covid-19 restrictions. The ACI is a composite index of the level of activity within the building and construction sectors, compiled by Economist Roelof Botha. He suggests the early start to the summer holiday season in December 2020 prevented an even stronger recovery of construction activity. He joins CNBC Africa for more.

