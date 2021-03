Sasfin reports 65.8% decline in headline earnings due to COVID-19

Sasfin was not immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has reported 65.8 per cent decrease in headline earnings for the year ended December 2020.The bank’s revenue also took a dive of 1.5 per cent. Sasfin CEO, Michael Sassoon joins CNBC Africa for more.

