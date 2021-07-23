Satrix unveils SA’s first inclusion & diversity ETF
Today, Sygnia launched an inclusion and diversity Exchange Traded Fund. This is a first for South Africa and joining CNBC Africa to unpack that development and the ETF trends is Siyabulela Nomoyi, Portfolio Manager at Satrix.
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 16:06:33 GMT
