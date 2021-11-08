Share

Seplat Energy Summit 2021: Energy transition in Nigeria

This highlights special on the Seplat Energy Summit 2021 explores the topical issue of energy transition in Africa. Nigeria is a particular focus. For Seplat, energy transition is not the end of oil and gas, but an era in which to deliver the right mix of energy that will transition to clean energy solutions such as wind energy, hydropower and solar energy to problems of climate change, air and water pollution, waste build-up and more.

Mon, 08 Nov 2021 11:56:44 GMT