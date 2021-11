Share

Shared Value Africa Initiative: Africa’s Road to a Sustainable Future

In the lead up to the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit, the Shared Value Africa Initiative recently hosted the CEO Connect. This round-table took the form of an open discussion between thought leaders and prominent Shared Value voices to engage on views, experiences, challenges and possible solutions to some of the challenges faced by African organisations.

Tue, 02 Nov 2021 04:47:25 GMT