Shared Value Africa Initiative: Lafarge Africa on gender equality & sustainable development

Since its inception, the Shared Value Africa Initiative has made it a goal to support and encourage entrepreneurs on their journey to sustainability as well as focus on shifting business mind-sets to strategically implement a value creation strategy that focus on sustainable impact for our people and our planet. Here is a conversation with Titilope Oguntuga, Head of Sustainable Development and Corporate Brand at Lafarge Africa PLC on gender equality and sustainable development.
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 12:29:52 GMT
