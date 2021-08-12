Shell to pay $111 million over decades-old Nigerian oil spill

LAGOS, Aug 11 (Reuters) – Oil major Shell will pay a Nigerian community 45.9 billion naira ($111.68 million) to settle a case over an oil spill that took place more than 50 years ago, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The company will pay the Ejama-Ebubu community in Nigeria’s Ogoniland the “full and final settlement” to end the case over a spill that took place during the 1967-70 Biafran war.

Nigeria’s Supreme Court in November last year denied Shell’s bid to challenge a 2010 award of 17 billion naira ($41.36 million), that with accruing interest the community had said was worth more than 180 billion naira.

Read more: Shell says starts gas production at expanded Nigeria project

Shell has said it never got a chance to defend itself against the substance of the claims, and early this year initiated international arbitration against Nigeria over the case.