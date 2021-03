Shoprite gains market share despite virus disruptions

Shoprite reported a 10.4 per cent increase in half year earnings, declaring an interim dividend 22.4 per cent higher than the prior comparative period. The retailer closed the last of its Kenyan stores in February, and is at the approval stage on the sale of the Nigeria supermarket operation. Shoprite CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht joins CNBC Africa for more.

