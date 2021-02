Sita CEO: Here’s how passengers can fly again safely in 2021

The International Air Transport Association says traffic across African airlines fell 69.8 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, but according to IATA the African region recorded the best performance compared to other regions. Sebastien Fabre, CEO of Sita for Aircraft, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 11:55:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)