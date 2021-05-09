Six killed at southern Nigerian police station – spokesman

ONITSHA, Nigeria May 9 (Reuters) – Armed attackers killed six people at a police station in southern Nigeria, a police spokesman said on Sunday, bringing the total number of officers killed over the weekend to 12 amid escalating violence nationwide.

The attack early on Saturday morning in Akwa Ibom state killed five officers and one of their wives, spokesman Odiko Mcdon told Reuters.

The killings followed three attacks on Friday night in the southern oil hub of Rivers state where seven officers were killed.

Rivers is the home to Port Harcourt, the gateway to the oil-rich Delta region – while Akwa Ibom state is also oil producing.

Rising violence across Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and its biggest economy, has alarmed residents and observers. Parliament last week called for a comprehensive response to mounting insecurity and the lower house urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency.

Since December, bandits have kidnapped more than 700 people from schools in the northwest, Islamist militants have killed scores of soldiers and civilians in the northeast and kidnapping and crime have increased nationwide. (Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha, writing By Libby George; editing by Diane Craft)

