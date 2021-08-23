Skiing in Africa? Tourists hit Lesotho slopes despite COVID-19 woes

BUTHA-BUTHE, Lesotho, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Suggest a holiday in Africa and most people picture baking hot sun, palm-fringed beaches or herds of wildebeest galloping across the savannah. Few think of skiing.

Yet the continent contains five mountain ranges with enough seasonal snow to make potential slopes, of which two host rudimentary ski resorts.

Tucked into South Africa’s stunning Drakensburg range, one such resort in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho attracts tourists seeking a more adventurous skiing destination – despite visitor numbers being drastically slashed by COVID-19.

“Africa is, you know, you wouldn’t even actually think of it. I think that’s what actually amazes most people,” snowboard instructor Hope Ramokotjo told Reuters TV, after sliding through a section of perfect powder snow on his board.