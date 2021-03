Softcom’s Yvonne Ige on how to achieve a gender-balanced workforce

Research has proven that companies that are more gender balanced do better than those that are not. That’s according to the Vice President for Digital Retail Experience at Softcom, Yvonne Ige. As the World mark’s International Women’s Day, Ige speaks to CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi on the value of gender-balanced workforce.

