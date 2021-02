Software Group sees upside in agency banking despite COVID-19 shocks

Agency banking had a more than a 15 per cent growth in some of the markets in East Africa but has taken a slow down over recent years, so could a module previously seen as the future of the sector in the region be on its way out? Craig Albertson, Business Development Manager for Software Group joins CNBC Africa for more.

