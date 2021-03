Solidarity Fund’s Enthoven praises ‘radical generosity’ of South Africans in response to COVID-19 crisis

The Solidarity Fund marked its first year anniversary this week. The Fund was launched at the onset of Covid-19 in South Africa, with the aim of pooling contributions to fund impactful initiatives in response to the pandemic. As South Africa prepares for the mass vaccine rollout programme, what will be the role of the Fund? Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chair at the Solidarity Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 15:27:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)