Somalia issues first mobile money licence

Somalia issued its first mobile money licence to Hormuud Telecom, in a move aimed at formalising the country’s digital payments system and integrating it with the global financial infrastructure. Governor of Somalia’s Central Bank, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 14:53:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)