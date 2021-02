Soraya Hakuziyaremye: How Rwandan SMEs can to tap into the AfCFTA

SMEs account for over 75 per cent of Rwanda’s businesses and there are fears that with the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area, they can be overshadowed by large corporations. Rwanda’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Soraya Hakuziyaremye spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

