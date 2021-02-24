South Africa Budget: economy expected to grow by 3.3% in 2021 – Finance Minister

Watch the budget live here:
Full speech
Budget Highlights
Budget Framework
- The budget deficit has been revised to 14 per cent of GDP in 2020/21 in response to the spending and economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gross debt has increased from 65.6 per cent to 80.3 per cent of GDP for the year 2020/21.
- The 2021 Budget proposes measures to narrow the main budget primary deficit from 7.5 per cent of GDP in the current year to 0.8 per cent in 2023/24.
- The proposed fiscal framework will stabilise debt at 88.9 per cent of GDP in 2025/26.
- Government will roll out a free mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign for which R9 billion has been allocated in the medium term.
- Over the medium term, debt-service costs are expected to average 20.9 per cent of gross tax revenue.
Spending Programs
- Total consolidated spending amounts to R2 trillion each year over the medium term.
- The bulk of the spending is allocated to learning and culture (R402.9 billion), social development (R335.2 billion) and health (R248.8 billion) in 2021/22.
- The fastest-growing functions over the medium term are economic development, community development and general public services.
- The majority of funding for new and urgent priorities is provided through reprioritisation and reallocation of existing baselines.
Tax Proposals
- To support economic recovery, government will not raise any additional tax revenue in this budget.
- The personal income tax brackets and rebates will increase above the inflation rate of 4 per cent.
- Government will increase excise duties on alcohol and tobacco by 8 per cent for 2021/22.
- Inflation-related increases of 15c/litre and 11c/litre will be implemented for the general fuel levy and the RAF levy, respectively, with effect from 7 April 2021.
- The UIF contribution ceiling will be set at R17 711.58 per month from 1 March 2021.