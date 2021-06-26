South Africa in West Indies 2021 Scoreboard

Jun 26 (OPTA) – Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between West Indies and South Africa on Saturday at St. George’s, Grenada West Indies win by 8 wickets South Africa 1st innings Reeza Hendricks b Fabian Allen 17 Quinton de Kock c Jason Holder b Andre Russell 37 Temba Bavuma c Evin Lewis b Fabian Allen 22 Rassie van der Dussen Not Out 56 Heinrich Klaasen c Fabian Allen b Jason Holder 7 David Miller c Kieron Pollard b Dwayne Bravo 9 George Linde c Kevin Sinclair b Dwayne Bravo 0 Kagiso Rabada Not Out 6 Extras 1b 2lb 0nb 0pen 3w 6 Total (20.0 overs) 160-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-33 Hendricks, 2-61 de Kock, 3-95 Bavuma, 4-112 Klaasen, 5-140 Miller, 6-140 Linde Did Not Bat : Nortje, Shamsi, Ngidi Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kevin Sinclair 2 0 21 0 10.50 1w Jason Holder 3 0 29 1 9.67 1w Fabian Allen 4 0 18 2 4.50 Andre Russell 3 0 29 1 9.67 Obed McCoy 4 0 30 0 7.50 1w Dwayne Bravo 4 0 30 2 7.50 ……………………………………………… West Indies 1st innings Andre Fletcher Run Out Lungi Ngidi 30 Evin Lewis c David Miller b Tabraiz Shamsi 71 Chris Gayle Not Out 32 Andre Russell Not Out 23 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 4w 5 Total (15.0 overs) 161-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-85 Fletcher, 2-124 Lewis Did Not Bat : Pooran, Pollard, Bravo, Holder, Allen, McCoy, Sinclair Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex George Linde 2 0 24 0 12.00 1w Kagiso Rabada 3 0 32 0 10.67 Anrich Nortje 2 0 10 0 5.00 Lungi Ngidi 3 0 46 0 15.33 Tabraiz Shamsi 4 0 27 1 6.75 3w Reeza Hendricks 1 0 21 0 21.00 …………………………… Umpire Leslie Reifer Umpire Bongani Jele Video Nigel Duguid Match Referee Richard Richardson