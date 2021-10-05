South Africa metalworkers union starts indefinite strike, auto industry fears impact

CAPE TOWN, Oct 5 (Reuters) – South Africa’s biggest engineering metalworkers union on Tuesday launched an indefinite strike seeking pay raises that threatens to choke supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories, industry and union officials said.

With around 155,000 members organised in the sector, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA has called for a total shutdown of the country’s engineering industry after wage hike talks with employer bodies became deadlocked and arbitration failed.

“We are left with no choice but to strike and to withhold our labour indefinitely until the bosses give into our just demands,” NUMSA said in a statement.

The union, which planned a series of marches and rallies across the country on Tuesday, had sought an 8% across-the-board wage rise in the first year of a pay deal, and an increase equal to the rate of inflation plus 2% for the following two years. Headline consumer price inflation in Africa’s most industrialised country rose to 4.9% year on year in August.