South Africa to vaccinate teenagers with single dose of Pfizer -health minister

CAPE TOWN, Oct 15 (Reuters) – South Africa will start vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 17 next week using the Pfizer vaccine, the health minister said on Friday, as the country looks to ratchet up inoculations ahead of final year examinations.

In August, hundreds of South Africans formed long lines to get their COVID-19 shots when the government made vaccinations available to all adults to try to meet a target of inoculating 70% of the adult population by December.

“This service will start on the 20th of October to allow the necessary preparations on the EVDS (electronic vaccination data system) registration system and also other logistical preparations,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said.

Last month, South Africa’s health regulator approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged 12 and older, as the continent’s worst-hit nation in terms of deaths and overall infections emerges from its third wave of the pandemic.