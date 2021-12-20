Court to hear ex-president Zuma’s plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) – South Africa’s high court will on Tuesday hear former president Jacob Zuma’s request to appeal against a ruling that set aside his medical parole and said he should return to jail, his foundation said on Saturday.

The court said on Wednesday Zuma should go back to jail after the 79-year old began medical parole in September. He is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, after he ignored instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry.

Zuma’s legal team are appealing the ruling, as is the country’s prisons department.

“Judge (Elias) Matojane has indicated his intention to hear the application for leave to appeal on Tuesday 21 December,” Zuma’s charitable foundation said on Twitter.