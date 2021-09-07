South African economy grows 1.2% in Q2, beats forecasts

PRETORIA, Sept 7 (Reuters) – South Africa’s economy grew 1.2% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, beating analysts’ forecasts, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.7% in seasonally adjusted but non-annualised terms.

In unadjusted year-on-year terms, GDP jumped 19.3% in the second quarter, reflecting a low base last year when the government shuttered much of the economy during a harsh lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The agriculture, trade and mining sectors performed well between April and June, whereas manufacturing and construction fared badly.