South African health minister says C.1.2 variant not a threat for now

Dennis Malattji takes his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine while a health worker looks on inside the Transvaco COVID-19 vaccine train, as South Africa’s rail company Transnet turned the train into a COVID-19 vaccination center on rails to help the government speed up its vaccine rollout in the country’s remote communities, at the Springs train station on the East Rand, South Africa, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that scientists had told the government that at this stage the C.1.2 coronavirus variant detected locally was not a threat.

The C.1.2 variant was first identified in May and has now been seen in all of the country’s nine provinces. It contains some mutations associated in other variants with increased transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to neutralising antibodies, leading researchers to flag its detection to the government and the World Health Organization (WHO). Read more: South Africa study shows high COVID protection from J&J vaccine “At this stage they (scientists) have assured us it’s not really a threat, they are just watching it,” Phaahla told a news conference, noting C.1.2 had only been detected in small numbers so far.

He added that it was almost certain that the country would face a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections around the end of the year. The WHO this week designated the C.1.2 variant as one for further monitoring, a category that reflects that it may pose a future risk but that the evidence is currently unclear. It has not been designated as a “variant of interest” or “variant of concern,” categories considered more serious and notated by letters of the Greek alphabet. South African researchers are currently running laboratory tests on how C.1.2 responds to antibodies generated by vaccines or prior infection, but it could be weeks before those results are out.