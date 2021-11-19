South African rand recovers after Turkey-linked slump

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand strengthened early on Friday, recovering some ground lost a day earlier when the currency was caught up in emerging market contagion linked to a big Turkish rate cut.

At 0658 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5800 against the dollar, more than 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

The rand lost more than 1% on Thursday, when investors dumped emerging market assets after Turkey’s central bank cut rates by another 100 basis points, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan.

A 25 basis point rate hike by South Africa’s central bank, also on Thursday, offered little support. Traders instead focused on the monetary policy committee’s apparent preference for gradual policy tightening, as opposed to the steeper rate hikes some in the markets had expected.