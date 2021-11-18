South Africa

South Africa’s central bank raises repo rate by 25 basis points.

PUBLISHED: Thu, 18 Nov 2021 16:17:24 GMT
Promit Mukherjee, Alexander Winning and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
Reuters
An embossed logo of South Africa’s Reserve Bank sits on a document folder during a news conference with Lesetja Kganyago, governor of South Africa’s reserve bank, in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago kept South African borrowing costs unchanged in his debut policy meeting as Reserve Bank governor, reinforcing his pledge for continuity. Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) – South Africa’s central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% on Thursday, citing increased inflation risks.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said while the monetary policy committee (MPC) expects inflation to stay close to the midpoint over the forecast period, inflation risks have increased and the level of policy accommodation remained high.

“Given the expected trajectory for headline inflation and upside risks, the committee believes a gradual rise in the repo rate will be sufficient to keep inflation expectations well anchored and moderate the future path of interest rates,” he said, commenting on a decision that was split 3-2 on the five-person MPC.

The rate hike is the first in three years and comes after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) flagged inflation risks in a monetary policy document last month.

The SARB has lagged other emerging market central banks, like those of Russia and Brazil, in raising rates because domestic inflation has risen more modestly.

The central bank slashed its repo rate by 300 basis points last year to a record low to keep the coronavirus-ravaged economy afloat.

But annual inflation has accelerated from January’s 3.2% before stabilising at 5.0% in September and October, above the midpoint of the bank’s 3%-6% target range.

Thirteen out of 20 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll predicted the repo rate would be kept unchanged, while seven forecast a 25 basis-point increase.

The SARB forecasts this year’s economic growth at 5.2% and next year’s at 1.7%.

The bank’s next monetary policy meeting will be in January.

