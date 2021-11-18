South Africa’s central bank raises repo rate by 25 basis points.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said while the monetary policy committee (MPC) expects inflation to stay close to the midpoint over the forecast period, inflation risks have increased and the level of policy accommodation remained high.

“Given the expected trajectory for headline inflation and upside risks, the committee believes a gradual rise in the repo rate will be sufficient to keep inflation expectations well anchored and moderate the future path of interest rates,” he said, commenting on a decision that was split 3-2 on the five-person MPC.

The rate hike is the first in three years and comes after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) flagged inflation risks in a monetary policy document last month.