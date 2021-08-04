South Africa’s election body to seek delay in local elections

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Electoral Commission will on Wednesday apply to the Constitutional Court for municipal elections to be postponed from October, after an inquiry recommended a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commission Chair Glen Mashinini told a news conference that all necessary documents had been prepared for the application, and a new date would be sought to hold the elections before the end of February — tentatively the last Wednesday of the month.

The municipal elections will test the electorate’s sentiment following the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest triggered by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear before an anti-corruption inquiry.

It was not immediately clear what impact a delay would have on the outcome of the elections. The governing African National Congress (ANC) is widely expected to win them though the unrest has highlighted frustration with its achievements.