South Africa’s Electoral Commission seeks to delay municipal vote

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Electoral Commission said on Friday that it would seek to delay municipal elections scheduled for October, after an inquiry recommended that they be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inquiry said in a report published this week that it doubted the vote would be free and fair if held on Oct. 27 as planned. It advised that voting be deferred to a date not later than the end of February 2022, when more COVID-19 vaccines would have been administered and population immunity levels would be higher.

South Africa is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections and its vaccination campaign has only just started to gather pace after a slow start. So far, it has fully vaccinated less than 4% of its 60 million population.

Commission Chair Glen Mashinini told a news conference the elections body would approach “a court of competent jurisdiction” to allow the vote to be held outside the timeframe prescribed by the constitution, which requires that elections are held within 90 days of the expiry of the five-year term of a municipal council.