South Africa’s Eskom escalates power cuts to preserve diesel

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 (Reuters) – South African state power company Eskom said it would implement more severe power cuts from 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Friday, citing the need to preserve diesel for backup generators after multiple faults at its coal fleet.

Repeated power outages by Eskom are a major constraint on economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised nation. Eskom said “Stage 4” power cuts, which require up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, would last until 5 a.m. on Saturday, after which Stage 2 power cuts would last until 5 a.m. on Monday. Read more: South Africa picks 25 preferred bidders for renewable power tender Earlier in the day it announced Stage 2 cuts starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.