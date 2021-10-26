South Africa

South Africa’s Eskom extends power outages until Saturday

PUBLISHED: Tue, 26 Oct 2021 08:05:23 GMT
Alexander Winning
Reuters
Share
An Eskom sign stands outside the headquarters for Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africas state-owned electricity utility at Megawatt Park in Sandton, near Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015. A plan to reform state-owned power company Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and bring South Africa and its economy out of the dark is starting to show results, according to Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) – South African state power utility Eskom said it was extending scheduled power cuts until Saturday because of a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom regularly enforces outages over faults at its coal-fired power stations that hold back economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised nation.

In a statement, Eskom said it would cut up to 2,000 megawatts from the national grid in what it calls “Stage 2 loadshedding”, from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday until 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday.

“While Eskom teams have successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations during the early hours of this morning, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” the company said in Tuesday’s statement.

On Sunday it had warned of power cuts planned for the nights of Monday and Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.