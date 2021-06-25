South Africa’s Eskom to pay disputed wage rise in union stand-off

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) – South African power utility Eskom said on Friday that it would implement a 1.5% salary increase from July 1 and adjust some employee benefits, defying union demands for a far larger hike and opposition to the changes.

Wage talks between the unions and Eskom, which is struggling to power Africa’s most industrialised nation and is choking under a mountain of debt, ended this month without agreement and arbitration is yet to start.

Eskom’s offer is dependent on savings from benefits including overtime and travel, where the state-owned utility says it has found “excesses”.

Unions rejected the offer after demanding increases of between 9.5% and 15%, well above South Africa’s current level of annual inflation of around 5%.