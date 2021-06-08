South Africa’s first quarter GDP jumps 4.6%, above consensus

South Africa’s GDP increased at an annualised rate of 4.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. Finance, real estate and business services made the largest contribution to GDP growth, increasing at a rate of 7.4 per cent in the first quarter. This is above Reuters’ market consensus of 2.5 per cent. Statistician General, Risenga Maluleke and Cas Coovadia, CEO of BUSA join CNBC Africa for more.