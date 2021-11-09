South Africa’s Northam Platinum to acquire mid-tier rival RBPLAT

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Northam Platinum Holdings said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire almost a third of mid-tier platinum group metals (PGM) producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum, a move that would help it diversify.

Northam Platinum has signed an agreement with two holding companies of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) on Monday to acquire a 32.8% stake in the company from the holding companies for 17 billion rand ($1.13 billion) at 180.50 rand per share, it said in a statement.

The offer price values the PGM producer at more than 50% higher than its current market value. Shares of RBPlat had closed at 120.52 rand a share on Monday.

Record high platinum, palladium and rhodium prices since last year have left all major PGM players flush with cash and with minimal debt. This has opened up opportunities for consolidation in South Africa, the world’s biggest PGM producer.