South Africa’s Vodacom bringing 70 businesses onto VodaPay ‘super app’

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Vodacom Group said on Tuesday about 70 businesses had signed up or committed to the mobile operator’s new digital financial services “super app” that promises to be a one-stop shop for online transactions.

Last year Vodacom announced a partnership with digital payments provider Alipay to build an app that would allow consumers in South Africa to shop online, pay bills and send money to family members. Alipay is owned by Ant Financial, the financial affiliate of China’s Alibaba Group Holdings.

Digital financial services have become a significant part of African telecom operators’ businesses after they expanded from traditional voice calls into providing data, mobile payments and other digital services.

In preparation for launching, the next phase of the app, called VodaPay, is bringing merchants and developers onto the platform through what Vodacom calls Mini Programs, Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub told reporters.