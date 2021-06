South Sudan, Sudan reach agreement to increase oil output South Sudan is seeking to ramp up oil output and build refining capacity in an enduring effort to revive the country’s economy. Economic Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Jun 17 2021 | 15:42:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

