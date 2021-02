South Sudan to receive 800, 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

South Sudan is expecting to receive over 800, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month. How is this going to help the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic and revive the economy? Dr. Thuou Loi, Director of International Health and Coordination and the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health in South Sudan joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 14:32:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)