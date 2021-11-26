Share

Southern Africa – Europe 2021 CEO Dialogue: CEO’s Views on African Business

The topic for this panel discussion is: CEO’s Views on African Business. After the socio-economic shock brought on by Covid-19, the word is ready to embrace the post-pandemic era. The last two years have inevitably changed the business environment. With the contribution of prominent CEOs operating in and with Africa, the session discusses innovative corporate strategies to make the region more attractive to investors.
