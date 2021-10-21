Southern African envoys due to travel to Eswatini after anti-monarchy protests

SOCHI, RUSSIA OCTOBER 23, 2019: King Mswati III of Eswatini gets in a car at Sochi International Airport as he arrives to take part in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit. Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Host Photo Agency (Photo by Dmitry Feoktistov\TASS via Getty Images) JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Envoys from Southern African countries are expected to travel to Eswatini this week, South Africa said on Thursday, after protests against the kingdom’s absolute monarch flared up again.

Anger against King Mswati III has been building for years. It broke out into the open during demonstrations in June and July which the local authorities quashed with tear gas and water cannon, and another round of protests erupted in recent weeks. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the envoys to Eswatini in his capacity as chair of regional bloc SADC’s organ on defence, politics and security cooperation, Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.

The envoys include South Africa’s deputy foreign minister, a special adviser to Ramaphosa and a former South African cabinet minister, as well as representatives of Botswana and Namibia. Campaigners say 53-year-old Mswati III has consistently ignored calls for reforms that would nudge Eswatini, which changed its name from Swaziland in 2018, in the direction of democracy. The king denies accusations of autocratic rule and of using public money to fund a lavish lifestyle in the impoverished nation that borders South Africa. In July he called protests against his rule “satanic”.