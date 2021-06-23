Southern African nations agree to deploy forces to Mozambique – communique

PUBLISHED: Wed, 23 Jun 2021 16:50:00 GMT
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) – A bloc of southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat a rapidly escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency in Mozambique that threatens stability in the relatively peaceful region, the bloc’s executive secretary said.
The 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) had approved the deployment of its standby force, part of a regional defence pact, Stergomena Lawrence Tax said, reading out a communique following a meeting of the bloc’s leaders in Mozambique’s capital Maputo.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.