logo
East Africa

Southern African nations agree to deploy forces to Mozambique – communique

PUBLISHED: Wed, 23 Jun 2021 16:50:00 GMT

Emma Rumney
Reuters
Share

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) – A bloc of southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat a rapidly escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency in Mozambique that threatens stability in the relatively peaceful region, the bloc’s executive secretary said.

The 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) had approved the deployment of its standby force, part of a regional defence pact, Stergomena Lawrence Tax said, reading out a communique following a meeting of the bloc’s leaders in Mozambique’s capital Maputo.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Toby Chopra)


Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.

RELATED