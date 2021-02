S&P affirms Rwanda’s rating at B+/B with negative outlook

S&P Global has maintained Rwanda’s rating at “B+/B”, observing that the country’s economic outlook remained negative. The negative outlook indicates that Rwanda’s large current account deficits could weaken the balance of payment. S&P Sovereign Analyst, Tatonga Gardner Rusike joins CNBC Africa for more.

