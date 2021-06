S&P Global affirms Uganda’s B/B foreign and local currency East African countries yesterday presented their respective FY2021/22 budgets and S&P Global Ratings affirmed Uganda’s B/B foreign and local currency long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist for Absa Corporate & Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Jun 14 2021 | 11:46:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

