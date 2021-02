SPM Professionals on Nigeria’s 2021 inflation outlook

The International Monetary Fund says Nigeria’s Inflation could reach as high as 16 per cent at the end of the year with upward pressures from fuel and electricity price increases. Ahead of the official January inflation data, Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa for an outlook on Nigeria’s inflation.

Mon Feb 15 2021 | 14:53:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)