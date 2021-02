Spotify expands across Africa, beyond

Global music streaming service Spotify is expanding across 85 new markets including in key African markets in West and East Africa. So, what’s driving their expansion to the region and what’s in for content creators? Spotify’s Gustav Gyllenhammar joins CNBC Africa for more.

