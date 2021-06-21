Share SSA FDI flows down 12% in 2020 as global flows plunge by 35% New data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development shows that global Foreign Direct Investment flows plunged by 35 per cent in 2020 to one trillion dollars. Meanwhile in Africa, FDI flows declined by 16 percent to $40 billion, with sub-Saharan Africa recording a 12 percent decline to $30billion. James Zhan, Director of Investment Division at UNCTAD joins CNBC Africa for more. Mon Jun 21 2021 | 12:14:34 PM

