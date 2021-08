Share

SSA’s demographic transition: How SSA economies can reap benefits of increased working population

Sub-Saharan Africa is going through changes. And one of the most significant, is its demographic transition. According to Ratings Agency S&P, the region’s working-age population is projected to more than double. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the economic implications of this is Satyam Panday, Senior Economist at S&P Global Ratings.

Wed, 04 Aug 2021 16:41:23 GMT