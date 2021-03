Stanbic IBTC CEO breaks down full-year growth drivers, COVID-19 impact on business

Stanbic IBTC Holdings reported a 10.9 per cent rise in profit after tax for 2020 as well as a 0.3 per cent increase in gross earnings to 234.4 billion naira. CEO, Demola Sogunle joins CNBC Africa to share the key drivers of the numbers.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 14:14:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)