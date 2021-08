Share

Standard Bank CEO discusses company’s half-year performance, growth opportunities

Standard Bank has reported a 52 per cent rise in headline earnings per share, year-on-year, for the six months ended June. The numbers reflect recovery trends; with client demand and activity improving, and credit charges declining. As a result, the group has declared an interim dividend. Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 19 Aug 2021 16:25:46 GMT