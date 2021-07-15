Standard Bank CEO: What the full integration of Liberty means for Africa strategy
The Standard Bank Group announced an offer to buy the rest of Liberty Holdings it doesn’t already own. Liberty shares jumped more than 30 per cent in early trading today. Standard Bank Group CEO, Sim Tshabalala joins CNBC Africa for more.
Thu, 15 Jul 2021 17:14:01 GMT
